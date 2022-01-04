Branson wants to recognize people who are doing good; here’s how you can nominate someone

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson city officials are introducing a new feature called “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Great.” It’s meant to recognize people in the community who make a positive impact on their neighbors and the city.

Anyone can nominate someone who has made a difference to the health, welfare, or quality of life in Branson on the city’s web page. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will recognize those who win the award at the city’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

Anyone who lives or works in the Branson city limits can be nominated. Nominations are due by 3:00 p.m. on the last day of the month. Members of the Citizen Recognition Committee will review the nominations.