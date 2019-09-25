Branson residents can have large unwanted items picked up free during fall clean up

BRANSON, Mo. — Fall clean up will begin in Branson next week.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 30, and continuing through Thursday residents can set out large unwanted items to be hauled away for free.

The pickup dates vary for different parts of the city so you’ll want to be sure to check which ward of the city you live in.

You can verify this by checking where you voted in the most recent election.

Here’s the list of election locations that correspond to each ward.