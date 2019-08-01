Branson rated #1 best lake view homes

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson has been rated by realtor.com as the number one place for lake view homes.

Cole Currier, a realtor with Foggy River Realty in Branson has been in business for more than a decade.”Well, we have such a great variety of lakes, here in the Branson area. Bull Shoals Lake, Taneycomo, TableRock — and really there’s a full gammet of options for any budget.”

To Currier, there’s no question in his mind about why realtor.com picked Branson as number one, in the nation, for affordable lake homes.

In addition to Branson’s three lakes which are Taneycomo, Bull Shoals, and Tablerock, realtor.com also factored in all of the cities amenities and activities.

Tablerock lake homes can range from $350,000 to over $600,000.

Sharon Morgan and her family are from the Rogersville area and they just closed the deal on a beautiful home, off of Tablerock Lake, for just under a million. She says lakefront living is good for her family.”Is really great for our family. We’ve made great memories here. Our kids have grown up down here. We enjoy it. It’s our getaway. We would much rather do this, than a big vacation at times.”

