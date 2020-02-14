Branson properties are becoming more valuable

BRANSON, Mo. – Commercial and residential properties are becoming more valuable in Banson.

The city’s director of planning and improvement, Joel Hornickel, says more people are re-investing.

“Definitely on 76 Country Boulevard its people redeveloping old properties maybe that have been vacant for a couple of years and just trying to establish a new use and new excitement for them,” Hornickel said.

Branson is making it easier to get a building permit.

There’s a new online portal called “Citizenserve.”

It has led to an increase of granted permits.

