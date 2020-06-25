Branson prepares for protest this weekend

BRANSON, Mo. — Organizers of an upcoming protest met with Branson PD to discuss safety precautions on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

This comes after last weekend’s protest outside of Dixie outfitters made national news.



The City of Branson says, as far as permits are concerned, those are only needed if sidewalks or roads are closed or if traffic is affected.



The city says there are no plans for that this weekend and closing down parts of highway 76 is a possibility.



Officers will be on-site to assess and maintain safety.

The City of Branson released the following statement on Thursday:

The Branson Police Department is committed to ensuring all rights are preserved and our citizens remain free to express themselves. The role of the Branson Police Department is to ensure that the law is obeyed and that everyone has their opportunity to voice their concerns in a safe manner. Police officials always make a point to meet individually with demonstrator organizers to go over the applicable laws, expectations, and how to keep everyone safe. This weekend is no different. Demonstrator organizers have been working with police to make sure everyone is able to demonstrate peacefully and safely.”



The owner of a bookshop located next door to Dixie outfitters says she will be closing the shop this Saturday. However, Branson PD says it has not asked any businesses in that area to close on Saturday.