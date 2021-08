BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Police Department has issued a missing person alert Wednesday.

Kendle Rodriguez, 14-years-old, was last seen in Branson near Highway 165 and Cedar Street.

Rodriguez is described as caucasian and 5’3 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her ears are pierced, and she was last seen wearing a black “Branson” hoodie and gray tennis shoes.

If you have any information, please contact the Branson Police Department using 911 or the tips hotline at the Branson Police Department website.