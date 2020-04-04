Branson police investigate Saturday evening shooting

by: Carissa Codel

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson police department is investigating a shooting on the 400 block of Judy Street.

According to the Branson PD, police were dispatched at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, on a report that a person was shot.

Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old victim, who was then transported to a Springfield hopsital.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

According to the Branson PD, police have taken a 19-year-old suspect into custody.

“Investigators believe the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect and that this is an isolated incident,” Branson PD said. “There is no continued threat to the community.”

