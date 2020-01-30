Branson Police investigate burglary of over $50,000 worth of merchandise

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy said it is investigating CEO Corie Barry after receiving an anonymous letter that made allegations against her. Best Buy declined to say what the allegations were. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the probe Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, said it saw the anonymous letter, which alleged that Barry had a relationship with another executive. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

BRANSON, Mo- The Branson Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Best Buy.

According to a press release, the person stole $50,000 of merchandise from Best Buy on January 20th.

The release states that investigators have identified and have ordered an arrest warrant for the suspect involved.

Branson Police believe the burglary is linked to at least four other burglaries in the Midwest region.

State and federal authorities have been called in to help the investigation as well.

Any person with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cody Foster at the Branson Police Department at 417-334-3300.

