Branson Police investigate burglary of over $50,000 worth of merchandise

BRANSON, Mo- The Branson Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at the Best Buy.

According to a press release, the person stole $50,000 of merchandise from Best Buy on January 20th.

The release states that investigators have identified and have ordered an arrest warrant for the suspect involved.

Branson Police believe the burglary is linked to at least four other burglaries in the Midwest region.

State and federal authorities have been called in to help the investigation as well.

Any person with information is encouraged to contact Detective Cody Foster at the Branson Police Department at 417-334-3300.