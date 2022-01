BRANSON, Mo. – One woman is dead following a crash on Highway 376 in Branson on New Year’s Eve around 6 p.m.

The Branson Police Department responded to a head-on collision near the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area.

Five people were taken to Springfield hospitals, and a woman was declared dead on the scene. The other occupants’ conditions are not known at this time.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.