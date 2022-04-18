BRANSON, Mo. — On April 21, Branson Police chief, Jeff Matthews will present the Department’s Annual Report to the Branson Board of Aldermen at the regularly scheduled Study Session.

The report will include 2021 year-end crime statistics, highlight the Branson Police Department’s accomplishments throughout the year, and will lay out the objectives for 2022.

“While 2021 was a challenging year, our staff rose to the occasion to achieve many positive accomplishments including crime reductions for the fifth straight year in a row. I look forward to sharing our Annual Report and highlighting the great work of our officers and professional staff,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews.

The Branson Police Department encourages all citizens and community members to attend the Study Session. You can find the agenda for this Study Session by visiting the “Agendas & Minutes” section on the City’s website.

The Branson Police Department’s 2020 Annual Report can be found on the City’s website under the Branson Police Department’s “Annual Reports” page.

The session will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed.