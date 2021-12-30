Branson Police announce arrest and charges for double homicide

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Police Department held a news conference about a double homicide that happened in May.

Police revealed that after months of investgating, a person of interest has been identified. Persons of interests have also been identified for the May 26, 2021 armed robbery which happened in downtown Branson.

Miguel Melendez Torres, 34, has been charged with robbery in the first-degree and armed criminal action for the robbery in downtown Branson.

Miguel Melendez-Torres

During the course of the homicide investigation, it was discovered that Melendez-Torres and a 26-year old female associate were also identified as suspects in the armed robbery that occurred in downtown Branson on May 26, 2021. The female was found out of state in St. Augustine, FL, was arrested without incident on September 30, 2021, and was also extradited to Missouri.

Melendez-Torres has also been charged in the double homicide and faces two counts of second degree murder, one count of robbery in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Melendez-Torres, was located in the Boston, MA area and was arrested without incident on October 5, 2021. He was extradited to Missouri and remains in custody at this time.

The victims, Krystle Buhl and Richard McMahan were both servers at Famous Dave’s Restaurant on 76 Country Boulevard. They were shot and killed on May 29, 2021.

A news release from the Branson Police Department says investigators have spent countless hours working on the case. In August, the department released video of a suspect near the scene. Since then, the department says, investigators have been able to develop more leads.

“These crimes have impacted the families and our community and our sense of safety. I am thankful for the assistance of the community, their support and patience as we have progressed through this investigation,” said Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews. “I am extremely proud of our entire department and our law enforcement partners as they remained focused on facts and followed the evidence from the start,” said Chief Matthews.

Branson Police say officers are confident that there is no ongoing threat to the community related to this incident. This is the department’s first homicide since 2016.