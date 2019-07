BRANSON, Mo. — The police department has selected a new handler for the departments second K9 unit.

Officer Jason Harvey will select his new K9 partner soon and they will begin training in September and hope to be done this December.

This second K9 unit comes thanks to a donation from the Branson chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America for $20,000.

The Branson VVA will present a check to the department and officer Harvey Thursday, July 25, outside the Branson Police Department at 3 p.m.