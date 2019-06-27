Branson Plaza Motel Shut Down Due to Infestation

BRANSON, Mo — The Taney County Health Department confirmed that the extended stay is unlivable due to bed bugs and roaches.

Residents at Branson Plaza Motel say the Health department showed up on Monday after a tenant complaint.

Once the inspection was complete, the infestation was deemed bad enough that it needed to be shut down, giving residents a matter of hours to find a new place to live.

Joan Wright and her daughter Katie are among the families that are looking for a new place to live. They have been lucky enough to find a place to move in the 24 hours notice they were given to be out, but not all the tenants can say the same.

“My objection is not that they closed the place down. My objection is that there was no real good provision in place to secure like 5 or 6 families that are still back there looking for a place to go,” says Wright.

Taney County Health Department director Lisa Marshall says the city is working to get a place for these tenants to go.

“Obviously all of the city departments are involved, but also some of our city partners like the Salvation Army. So, working with them to help find somewhere for people to go. Because obviously we don’t want people to be out on the street,” says Marshall.

However, the short notice makes it really tough for some people like Mindy Hinkle and her husband, who are trying to find a place to go in one of Bransons’ busiest times of year.

“It’s season. Everywhere is booked up. All the extended stay motels are full, because its season. To close in the middle of the week when most people don’t get paid until Friday, it’s impossible to find a place this short notice,” Hinkle says.

Branson police arrived Wednesday evening to tell tenants they would give them another 24 hours to find a place, but after that it will be considered trespassing.

The managers of the Branson Plaza Motel say they are working with the city to fix the infestation issue, but they have no further comment at this time.