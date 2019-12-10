Branson pianist donates keyboard for auction to benefit Salvation Army

BRANSON, Mo.– Well known Branson pianist and business owner, Dino Kartsonakis is auctioning off his signature jeweled keyboard piano to help raise funds for what he says is his favorite charity, The Salvation Army.

The auction will run online until December 23rd.

The winning bidder will also get free tickets to Christmas Dinner with Dino at Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse and meet Dino.

Dino says, when he lived in New York at age 5, he was invited to play for the Salvation Army. He had been playing since he was 3 years old.

“They invited me, this little Greek kid from Manhattan,” Dino said. “They invited me way downtown where headquarters was for the Salvation Army and they had a piano there.”

“It was like an upright piano and I got to play for one of their Christmas occasions you know. Here this little kid playing the piano, you know,” Dino added.

Major Robert Buttrey with the Salvation Army talked about where the money would go.

“These funds will be split between Branson and Springfield Salvation Army programs,” Buttrey said. “It would not only benefit our Christmas programs, which serves hundreds of families and thousands of children with food and toys, but it would also help us in our annual efforts that we do 365 days year.”