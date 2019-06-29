Branson performer admits he lied to get disability benefits

BRANSON, Mo. (News-Leader) — The Social Security Administration sent an investigator to a Branson show in November 2017.

The investigator sat in the audience at the Dream Theatre on Branson’s main drag and watched as James Craig played electric and acoustic guitar in a classic rock band.

During the two-hour show, the investigator noted that Craig displayed “physical dexterity” as he played music and mingled with the crowd.

The problem? Craig had been receiving monthly disability benefits for a decade.

On Wednesday, Craig pleaded guilty to a federal felony for stealing from the Social Security Administration.

