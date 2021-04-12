Branson PD: Found remains require “extensive analysis”, Could be adult female

BRANSON, Mo.– In an interview with Branson Police Officer Darold Donathan, KOLR10 News learned Monday the human remains found in Branson on April 11 could belong to an adult female.

Officer Donathan did say, however, an identity is far from confirmed. The remains, he said Monday, will need “extensive analysis” before a manner of death or identity can be fully confirmed. Donathan says the remains were “in the elements” for a long period of time, making it harder for investigators to conduct the necessary dental, medical, and forensic examinations.

Donathan did confirm Monday, investigators have found items at the scene that could serve as leads in the investigation.

That investigation, while still in its early stages, has produced enough evidence to convince authorities there is no threat to the public at this time.