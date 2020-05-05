Branson parks, trails and recreation facilities to reopen

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Parks and Recreation Department announced it will reopen all city parks, trails, and facilities on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Here are the parks, trails and facilities that will be reopening:

The Branson RecPlex will be open with social distancing measures in place.

The RecPlex indoor walking track will be open with social distancing guidelines.

The gymnasium will be open with social distancing measures in place. No pick-up games will be allowed.

The Branson Community Center will open to the public with limited programs and activities available.

Senior Age will offer pick-up meals for seniors at the Branson Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Dine-in meals will not be offered.

The Branson Parks and Recreation parks and trail systems will be open to the public. All parks and trail users are expected to maintain social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups with non-family members.

The Branson Parks and Recreation Department will evaluate the schedule for summer programming including youth baseball and softball, Summer Day Camp, and aquatics operations. Updates will be posted on the Branson Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

For more information contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368 or click here to visit their website.