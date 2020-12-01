Branson organization hosting blood drive event to celebrate Giving Tuesday

BRANSON, Mo. — December 1 is Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity that many non-profits depend on as a top day for fundraising and donations.

But because many people may not have money to donate this year due to the pandemic, Faith Community Health Center in Branson is finding other ways to celebrate Giving Tuesday.

Faith Community Health Center will be hosting a blood drive beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1. This is in partnership with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and its drive to save lives. Anyone who gives blood will be entered in a drawing to win a brand new 2020 Nissan Kicks.

The Faith Community Health Center will have live music, free cookies for donors and Santa is scheduled to arrive as a special guest.

But if you don’t wish to give blood, they are still accepting donations, as well as toys for their holiday program for local kids.