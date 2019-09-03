Branson officers can now give tickets for parking in car charging stations

BRANSON, Mo. — A new ordinance in Branson allows officers to ticket anyone who is parked at a car charging station that is not using it.

Branson aldermen passed the ordinance last week.

They say they don’t want people who drive electric cars to be inconvenienced by others.

They also want to encourage people to drive them.

The ticket for parking in an electric car charging spot if you aren’t using it could cost between $25 and $150 dollars.

There are 27 electric vehicle charging stations in the Branson tri-lakes area.