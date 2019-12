BRANSON, Mo.– Churches and businesses around the Branson area are helping Love Inc., a non-profit, support families in need this holiday.

On Monday (12/09/19), Love Inc. hosted a Toys for Tots event at Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Branson. Families in need shopped for Christmas gifts for their kids.

Each family was escorted by a Toys for Tots volunteer, who showed them all of the items to choose from. It’s a two-day event, happening on both Monday, December 9th and Tuesday, December 10th.