BRANSON, Mo. — A young man headed southbound was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing his vehicle at 2 a.m. on US-65 1 mile N of SaddleBrooke on (3/14/20).

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, Mathew Baumgarner, 18, was headed southbound when his vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Next of Kin notified.