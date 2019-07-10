Branson launches new fishing program for kids

BRANSON, Mo. — This summer you might be hoping to reel in a big catch at the lake, now your kids can learn how to do the same!

In Branson, a new fishing program is available for kids through a partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation..

The department has stocked one of the city’s ponds in an effort to bring out more people to fish and to engage kids.

The community center at Eiserman Park was also stocked with fishing poles and tackle boxes that people can borrow.

One staff member with the city’s parks and recreation department, Jason Reinsch, says its a hobby that can last a lifetime. “One of the great things about fishing is that its a lifetime recreational sport. Its something that you can do when you’re four and five and something that you can do when you’re 84 and 85. And that’s really what we like to see here. Its some great generational time with parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles. Its for them to be able to bring out young kids and teach them how to fish.”

The pond at Eiserman Park will be open for fishing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.