BRANSON, Mo. — Don’t forget about the Highway 76 lane closure in Branson starting Jan. 6.

Crews will be working on the westbound lane from Long-Horn Steakhouse to “Gettin’ Basted” from 7 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

Large construction equipment has to be moved on the road to help build “Wonder Works.”

The job is expected to be completed on Jan. 26.