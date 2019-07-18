Breaking News
Branson K-9 unit receives a donation from Branson Auto Alliance

BRANSON, Mo.– The Branson Police Department now has more funds to help its K-9 unit track down criminals.

The unit will receive a donation from the Branson Auto Alliance of more than $5000 that will be used for training and supplies for the K-9 unit.

The organization raised the funds through its cars for K-9 car show on June 9, 2019.

There will be a check presentation for the donation Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Branson Landing at 5:30 p.m. The check will be presented to the Branson Police Chief and the K-9 unit.

The presentation will be in the parking lot next to Bass Pro by the bridge near the Lake.

