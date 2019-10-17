Branson is cracking down on corrupt show ticket resellers

BRANSON, Mo. – City leaders in Branson are already setting their priorities for the coming new year by cracking down on corrupt show ticket resellers.

The problem arises when some ticket resellers cutting deals with the shows to sell their tickets, aren’t on the up and up.

“So, then when the show goes about selling their own tickets or trying to sell their own tickets to their show, they find out that no one wishes to purchase their ticket for the $30 or $40,” Stan Dobbins said, Branson city administrator. “They also find out that the city itself is being shortchanged. Because there’s only taxes paid on that $5 amount. Not on the face value of the ticket of $40.”

There is a tax on wholesale tickets, but not on resale.

“We have a lot of family-based shows here and those shows are trying to do the right thing,” Dobbins said. “Raise family, be part of the community, pay their fair share of taxes like we all do, and they’re being shortchanged and customers aren’t being allowed to even have an opportunity to go view that show.”

Sheila Dutton, of the famous Dutton family in Branson, says they have a great relationship with some resellers..but they have been burned by others.

Dobbins says the state lawmaker who was going to bring the issue to the floor a couple of years ago, had a family emergency and the issue never made it to a vote. However, the city plans to present it once again in January.