Branson hosts annual Adoration Day Parade

BRANSON, Mo. — Traffic in downtown Branson went a little slower today as the 72nd annual Adoration Day Parade made its way down the Branson Landing Blvd.

The adoration scene was lit at dusk and the parade kicked off immediately following.

According to Mayor Ed Akers, the parade is one of the ways the community works to keep “Christ” in Christmas.

Those in attendance at the parade say the parade is always a good time

“We’re just looking forward to getting together as a family. Of course, right now the kids are all running around the landing having a good time,” parade attendee Shannon Thomason said. “When the parade starts we’ll all be gathered around and it’ll be nice.”

“It’s a great community thing,” parade attendee Rick Swan said. “The kids can get out and see and learn all kinds of things. but a parade will bring out people of all ages.”