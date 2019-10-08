Branson hospital offers free mammograms one day during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BRANSON, Mo.– Many doctors agree, beating breast cancer is easier when it’s detected early. But according to one local hospital, a lot of women can’t afford a breast exam.

On October 22nd, the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and Cox Branson are offering free mammograms.

Between 3:30 and 5 p.m. that Tuesday, women over 40 can walk in and request the exam.

Patients must have at least one year since their last mammogram and must not be suffering from any already-diagnosed breast issues.

No appointment is necessary. Patients need only show up to the Cox Branson Women’s Center, located on the 4th floor of the Outpatient Center at the Cox Medical Center in Branson.