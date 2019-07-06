Branson High graduate offered $2.5 million in college scholarships

BRANSON, Mo. (News-Leader) — As Branson High School senior Nicholas Tsahiridis neared graduation in May, he was in high demand.

He was accepted to 35 colleges and universities. Together, they offered more than $2.5 million in scholarship options.

“We looked at a lot of different schools,” said Liza Tsahiridis, his mother.

The 2019 graduate plans to major in biology and pre-medicine with the goal of becoming a neurologist or neurosurgeon. He mostly applied to universities with medical programs and prioritized scholarship offers that covered all, or nearly all, tuition and fees.

“He’s extremely driven,” she said. “He knew exactly what he wanted to do.”

To read the rest of the story by the Springfield News-Leader, click here.