Branson gets new Chamber of Commerce, visitors center, and visitors bureau

News

BRANSON, Mo. — More opportunity for Branson that’s the goal Chamber of Commerce members are working on as they celebrate a grand opening today.

The new Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center for the city’s convention and visitors bureau is now open.

City officials say the new building is in a more visible location on Gretna Road.

They also say there are more meeting space and the welcome center has improved.

Craig Wescott is the chairman of the board for the Branson Chamber and CVB.

“I think really a true representation of what we want to show our visitors and our local community on how we do business in Branson.”

He told us this project has been a long time in the making.

Wescott says the new facility allows for a variety of events, meetings, and job fairs to happen at the same time.

