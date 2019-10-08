Branson food truck gives away 2,000 meals to support cancer patients

BRANSON, Mo. — A food truck in Branson will give away 1,000 burgers and 1,000 servings of hibachi style chicken in exchange for donations supporting the Skaggs Foundation.

Dre’s Kitchen food truck will give away the meals starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 8.

The owner, Dre Irawan, says it has been a dream to raise awareness at a large scale for a disease that has impacted his family.

Proceeds will support local cancer patients who receive meals from the Skaggs foundation

The Cancer Center Meal Program provides an average of 180 free meals per month to patients who spend upwards of seven hours in a single chemotherapy session.

“They can’t leave during this time when they’re receiving chemo treatment, they are confined to the infusion center,” explained Skaggs community relations representative Mindy Honey. “Oftentimes what we were hearing was patients were going without a meal or skipping lunch, and so what we’re doing is providing these meals directly to patients.”

Dre’s Kitchen is located at 1818 State Highway 248 in Branson. 1,000 burgers will be given out at lunch time from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The truck will then close to prepare for dinner, when 1,000 servings of hibachi style chicken will be available from 4 to 9 p.m.