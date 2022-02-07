SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Branson’s Mayor is expressing his well wishes after a Branson Fire Rescue employee was seriously hurt while changing a tire on Interstate 44. The crash happened near Springfield Saturday evening.

A news release from the City of Branson identifies the man who was hit as Fire Marshal Dennis Brunner. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brunner was changing a tire about a half-mile east of Springfield on I-44 when a pickup truck hit him. Brunner was off duty and in his personal vehicle.

While Fire Marshal Brunner’s injuries are serious, he is expected to recover, according to the city. The crash report states a woman was also hit by the pickup and suffered minor injuries.

Mayor Larry Milton said, “Dennis’ impact on our community, not only the work he does but what he contributes personally, is evident by the amount calls we have received from concerned citizens and community members. He is in our hearts and prayers and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Branson Fire Rescue is asking drivers to slow down and move over, not just for emergency vehicles, but for all cars on the side of the road. City and fire officials also offer advice to drivers who may have to stop on busy highways or interstates, urging them to pull over as far as possible, turn on hazard lights, and keep a flashlight in their car for emergencies.