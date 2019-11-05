Branson Festival of Trees supports local food pantry

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson is already decking the halls for Christmas.

Branson’s Festival of Trees allows visitors to admire over 40 sponsored Christmas trees while benefiting Christian Action Ministries.

The festival showcases dozens of Christmas trees, sponsored by area businesses and organizations. Each tree is carefully designed and decorated in its own unique way to celebrate the season.

Visitors may buy trees and take them home to enjoy for the holidays.

Proceeds benefit Christian Action Ministries Food Pantries and mobile outreaches across Taney County.

Last year, over 44,000 people were able to put food on the table, thanks to projects like the Festival of Trees.

Christian Action Ministries relies on raising over $1300 a day to provide food for neighborhoods.

If you are interested in donating or checking out the festival, it is now open through December 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Branson Landing, near the fountain.