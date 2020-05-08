Branson entertainment prepares to reopen

BRANSON, Mo. — Live entertainment is all about connecting with the audience, now, Branson performers have to do that, while social distancing.

They are prepared to open safely, but the biggest challenge is not knowing what to expect.

One of the shows reopening on March 16 is the Duttons Family Theater.

They have been sanitizing their theater, repainting the Dutton’s hotel, and are even adding plexiglass in their lobby.

All of their employees will be wearing a facemask, just like the employees who work at the Americana Theater, which is also opening next weekend, May 15 – 17.

Both of these theaters have a plan for how to properly keep their audiences spaced apart to follow the health department’s guidelines on social distancing.

“We’re doing temperature checks as people are coming in to make sure that everyone’s okay,” Chris Newsom, General Manager of the Americana Theatre said. “We’re disinfecting the theatre between each performance, so we’re really taking that as a high priority because we want everyone to feel safe. We’re also of course doing social distancing, so we’re separating every group apart six feet.”

“I actually spent a couple of hours out there in the auditorium with a tape measure,” Judith Dutton a performer at the Duttons Family Theatre said. “Okay, six feet here, six feet there. Did some proposed seating charts to the chamber of commerce as well as to the health department here showing how many people can comfortably sit in the theater, how far we can space them apart.”

Some other key differences are that the Americana Theatre will not be offering meet and greets with performers after their shows.

The Duttons are not going to have an intermission during the shows-something they hope will help keep their audiences separated and safe.