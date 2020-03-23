Branson discussing further action to stop the spread of COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. — An emergency meeting of Branson’s Board of Aldermen is underway. The board is discussing further actions to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The board is discussing prohibiting non-essential businesses from operating in the city.

The new ordinance would also prohibit all dining inside at any public business.

This is similar to the ordinance that has already been passed in Springfield.

Other parts of this new law would be that all essential businesses would not be allowed more than 25% of their total occupancy.

As of right now, nothing has been voted on. We will have more later tonight once the meeting has finished.