BRANSON, Mo. — Sleet began to fall around 7:30 Wednesday night in Branson. The city will have crews out all night into Thursday morning treating the streets.

They say to get all 280 miles of road they are responsible for, plow drivers will have to work 12-hour shifts. They use a combination of salt, gravel, and beet juice to treat city streets. The beet juice is more friendly to the environment, which is important with all the lakes in the area.

Crews say the small break in the weather Wednesday was nice so they could rest up for the incoming weather.

Branson city officials announced today city offices will be closed Thursday due to the inclement weather. Forecasts now show Branson could get up to 9 inches of snow after the last wave moves through Thursday.