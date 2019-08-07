Branson could see more affordable housing

BRANSON, Mo. — The mayor and 3 aldermen attended a meeting tonight hosted by the Country Bluff Estates Homeowners’ Association to discuss cheaper homes coming to Branson.

There’s talk about making property on Fall Creek Road eligible for affordable housing incentives.

About 80 showed up to voice their concerns about safety on a busy street.

The association says another issue is how the approval could affect the property value of other homes.

The current monthly costs are around $800 a month.

Richard Schott, president of Country Bluff Estates Homeowners Association, says Fall Creek Road is dangerous.

“Fall Creek is a very busy street in Branson. Our concern is that we could see people trying to walk that, you can’t walk fall creek.” Schott said. “There have been people who have been killed by that road, trying to walk that road before in the last couple of years, one or two people have died.”