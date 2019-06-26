Branson committee begins pushing for more sport facilities

News
Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — The group tonight packed a board of alderman meeting.

Their goal is to add more sports facilities to the city including two basketball courts and four additional softball fields.

This plan would be financed by a one-cent food and beverage tax.

The project is estimated to cost 14-point-two million-dollars.

Many say they drive miles to Springfield for their kids’ sporting events . And not having enough facilities deters outside organizers.

The group is hoping city leaders will approve this proposal so it can make in on the November ballot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss