Branson committee begins pushing for more sport facilities

BRANSON, Mo. — The group tonight packed a board of alderman meeting.

Their goal is to add more sports facilities to the city including two basketball courts and four additional softball fields.

This plan would be financed by a one-cent food and beverage tax.

The project is estimated to cost 14-point-two million-dollars.

Many say they drive miles to Springfield for their kids’ sporting events . And not having enough facilities deters outside organizers.

The group is hoping city leaders will approve this proposal so it can make in on the November ballot.