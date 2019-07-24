Branson Board of Alderman approves affordable housing plan

BRANSON, Mo. – After a unanimous vote, the Branson Board of Alderman approved an affordable housing plan that would build an affordable housing place for the next 15 years.

A Branson developer would like to bring more affordable housing in the Fall Creek area.

Taney County Partnership presented a very detailed housing study back in March that brought the highlighted the lack of affordable housing in Branson.

The homes would be 1,000 to 1,200 square feet, with two bathrooms and an attached one-car garage.

Debra Hart, a member of Branson Affordable Housing LLC said the tax credit will assist families at or below 60% of the median income and also those up to 80% in what they call workforce units.

The goal would be to make the area look like a market-rate housing so that there is no stigma. This would be a mixed-income area with some low income and some market value.