Branson attraction sends representatives to teach kids about STEM

BRANSON, Mo. — Wonderworks, an attraction that focuses on science and interactive exhibits for the entire family, is sending representatives into schools to give the students a first-hand look at the principles of pressure.

There are representatives going across the country to teach students about science, technology, math, and engineering (STEM). One of them stopped by a local school.

Danielle Rish, of Wonderworks, conducted demonstrations at Blue Eye Elementary in Branson.

Rish says all of their exhibits are aligned to state standards for teachers.

“We want to get them excited about science,” Rish said. “We want to get them excited about STEM. We want them to learn and have fun.”

Raquel Fairchild, a fourth-grade teacher, says she was learning from the representatives too.

“It’s great for all ages,” Fairchild said. “Adults..you think you know the answer but, then you really know what the science is behind it to explain it.”

Fourth-grader Stratten Hendrix says he’s thinking about becoming a chef. Hendrix said.

“Hmm, I don’t think I’m really old enough to use the stove yet.”

But when he does get old enough to use that stove he says lessons he learned about pressure, will come in handy.

The Branson location will be the sixth Wonderworks in the country and it’s set to open on the strip sometime next summer.