POLK COUNTY, Mo.– Sentencing has been set for May 1, 2020, in Polk County for Brendon Searl, 25, of Colorado Springs, Col.

According to online court records and the Polk County Circuit Clerk’s office, he entered a guilty plea today (9/13/19) to charges of robbery, stealing and forgery.

Searl is accused in the robbery at the Bolivar Fast and Friendly in 2018.