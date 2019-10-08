Boys and Girls Club to open a new location in Fremont Elementary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Boys and Girls Club will soon have a new location inside Fremont Elementary School in Springfield.

The Boys and Girls Club received more than $800,000 in federal grant money funding 5 years for the organization at Fremont Elementary.

Fremont serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Boys and Girls Club says many of the parents at Fremont are working parents.

Given the start time of school, both morning and after school programming is essential to provide a safe, academic-focused space for students and to support working families.

