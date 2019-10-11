Boys and Girls Club receives funding for a new location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Kids at Fremont Elementary school now have the option to join the Boys and Girls Club, right on their campus.

The Boys and Girls Club was awarded federal funding, The 21st Century Grant, of almost $830,000 for five years.

“The students at Fremont have really been excited about going to club,” Margo Griffith, community liaison at Fremont Elementary School said.

Jeremy Hiatt, the unit director, says this new location, uses only the Fremont building.

“This is the first in our organization to do it solely using this school’s location,” Hiatt said.

The main goal for this grant that was awarded was to help raise test scores for math, reading, and science.

“Only 20% of the scores for all three criteria were at proficient,” Hiatt said.

It will also help kids finish their homework earlier.

“Some parents work late,” Griffith said. “And the time that they have with their kiddos, they want it to be not working on unfinished work.”

And Griffith says the kids get to participate in other activities too.

“Yes we are an afterschool program, but we are so much more than that,” Hiatt said. “We do an annual Thanksgiving dinner for our families, we do a Christmas dinner.”

The club makes sure kids are well fed.

“Mom or dad or grandma grandpa work late, they know that their child will have a hot meal,” Griffith said.

The cost for the program is $50 per semester.

“There are scholarships available, based on need, and we will never turn away any child due to the inability to be able to pay for that,” Hiatt said.

There are on average 90 students per day for now.

If you are interested in joining you can call the Boys and Girls Club at 417-862-9249 or visit their website by clicking here.