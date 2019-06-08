Boy Scout group among those rescued on flooded Buffalo River

NEWTON COUNTY – Authorities rescued multiple people who found themselves stranded on and near the Buffalo River the morning of June 7, a press release from the Newton County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office says.

The river is currently flooded, and heavy rains caused the river to rise a large amount over the course of the night. Multiple groups were on multi-day float trips along the river, and the elevated river left some of them stranded.

The Hasty Fire Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service and BUFFSAR assisted in the rescues.

A Boy Scout group was rescued near the Hasty Access, after they were awoken when water filled their tents in the early morning.

A larger group of people were rescued downstream near the Mt. Hersey access. The press release also said rangers were busy farther downstream conducting rescues as well.