Boy dies after morning water rescue

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSN) — A 13-year-old boy from Carl Junction dies after falling into a body of water near Landreth Park.

Around 9 AM Saturday morning, officers responded to a call of a boy who was swept away into water near 5th Street and Murphy Boulevard in Joplin.

Authorities quickly responded to the incident, but after he went underwater, it took authorities a moment to locate him.

They found him near a low water bridge off Murphy Boulevard.

He was not responsive at the time, so authorities quickly began working to save his life.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Joplin Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.