HUMANSVILLE, Mo. — A 9-year-old boy was killed in a car crash near Humansville on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Ryan L. Faith, 29, of Flemington, was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon with three children aged 2, 5, and 9 on East 330th Road about three miles south of Humansville on Nov. 13. Around 2:30 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash involving the Yukon.

According to the crash report, the Yukon ran off of the roadway and overturned. The 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Faith was taken to another hospital with moderate injuries. The 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital at 4:36 p.m.