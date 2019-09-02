Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Livestream

Boy, 15, caught in choppy waters goes missing off Jersey Shore

News

by: Caleb Parke

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of FOX

JERSEY SHORE (FOX) — A 15-year-old boy went missing at a Jersey Shore beach Sunday afternoon after being swept into choppy waters as Hurricane Dorian looms over the East Coast, according to officials.

Josiah Jeremiah Robison, of Ewing, and his teen sister appeared to be struggling in the choppy waters when a bystander went to help and lifeguards followed around 2:45 p.m., according to Spring Lake Police Chief Edward Kerr.

While lifeguards were able to help the teenage girl back to shore, the 15-year-old boy slipped under the water off of Brighton Ave. Beach in Spring Lake.

Cristin Armstrong, who walked to the scene before 3 p.m., told Fox News “the hurricane was really stirring up the water,” adding that they prayed while the search was ongoing. “My heart hurts for that family.”

A four-hour sea and air search by the state police, U.S. Coast Guard, sheriff’s office and lifeguards failed to locate Josiah’s body but a search is still ongoing.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this tragedy,” Kerr said.

Yellow flags were flying as the ocean is being affected by Dorian, a category 5 hurricane headed toward the southeast coast of the United States, which meteorologists say will only make the conditions in the water rougher.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Saturday, September 28th

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now