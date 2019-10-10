Boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. ejected from Ferrari in Dallas crash

FILE – IN this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Errol Spence Jr., center, celebrates his victory over Shawn Porter during the WBC & IBF World Welterweight Championship boxing match in Los Angeles. Authorities say welterweight boxing champion Spence was seriously injured but is expected to survive after crashing his Ferrari in Dallas. Dallas police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, when Spence’s Ferrari crossed the median into oncoming traffic and flipped over several times. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

DALLAS, Tx. (CBS NEWS) – Boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. was ejected from a Ferrari in a crash in Dallas early Thursday, according to police. Spence, 29, is expected to survive. He was being treated in a hospital’s intensive care unit.

The white Ferrari was “traveling at a high rate of speed” on a Dallas street just before 3 a.m., police said. The vehicle went over the center median onto the other side of the road and flipped multiple times.

Spence was ejected from the vehicle. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said. CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reporter J.D. Miles obtained surveillance video of the crash showing the Ferrari flip over multiple times.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the crash had not been determined.

According to CBS Sports, Spence is the defending International Boxing Federation welterweight champion and claimed the World Boxing Council’s welterweight belt last month.

Spence defeated Shawn Porter to win the World Boxing Council title. Porter said on Twitter he was praying for Spence.

“My dad always tells me ‘this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that,'” Porter said. “With that, I’m praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully.”