Box Office Buzz – September 5, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! New at the box this weekend is the very much anticipated “It: Chapter 2” (Warner Bros.) Of course, this is still connected to the beloved Stephen King novel. 27 years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back. This follow up to 2017’s “It” stars really great talent, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader to name just a few. This is the longest horror movie ever at 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Another big Blu Ray week, “Men In Black International” (Columbia Pictures) The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. I just loved this flick and Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are so fantastic in this update. Truth be told, I didn’t think this needed to be made, but I had a great time watching it!

Also, “Ma” (Universal Pictures) Stars Octavia Spencer as a lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. And, this is when things start to go awry for all! This is actually a really decent creepster!

“Booksmart” (United Artists Releasing) On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstar best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. So, they do it all in one single night. This is a wonderful directorial debut of Olivia Wilde, I love her so much!

Tell me what you’re thinking. I want to know what flicks you’re looking forward to this Fall/Winter/Holiday season! Find me on Facebook and sometimes on Instagram, evenTwitter!!!

