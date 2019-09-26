Box Office Buzz – September 26, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! Big movies this weekend at the box are “Abominable” (Universal Pictures) – A magical Yeti must return to his family. Sarah Paulson and Eddie Izzard lead the vocal stylings for this flick. “Abominable” is from the creators of Shrek, Madagascar, and The Croods. Seems like they know what they’re doing!

Also slated for release is: “Judy” (Roadside Attractions) – Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Renee Zellwegger tackles this role of a lifetime in this loose adaptation of the Olivier-nominated play ‘End of the Rainbow.’ Just for the record – Judy Garland’s daughter, Liza Minelli, does not approve of this project in any way!

Tops at the box: Wowsa! The “Downton Abbey” kids shined bright! If you’re a fan, you’ll love. If you’ve never watched the show, likely, you may wonder what’s all the fuss (like me)!?! I did however, appreciate the stellar cast, fantastic music, exquisite wardrobe and incredible set design. I just wish the show creator had set me up to care about this movie or any upcoming movies, since I’d never watched the show, but, he didn’t!

Following “Downton” are Brad Pitt in “Ad Astra”, solid Pitt performance, but, man, it’s too slow for my taste. And, rounding out the top three are “Rambo: Last Blood”!

New on Blu-Ray this week, “Yesterday” (Universal Pictures) – A struggling musician realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember “The Beatles” after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. I just loved this movie. It’s really fun, really original and of course, the best tunes on Earth!

Also new on Blu-Ray is “Childs Play” (United Artists Releasing) – A mother gives her 13-year-old son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature, he also kills people who disobeyed Andy. I mean, it’s a murdering doll but, ya know… it is what it is.

I love, love interacting on social media with each of you. Let’s do it!!!

We want you to win our great prize pack from the Alamo Drafthouse. A pair of tickets and $20 in food and beverage. Get in those recliners and be waited on hand and foot. You can win a pair of passes to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and $20 in food and beverage from The Backlot! Go to ozarksfirst.com, go to the contest/events tab, see Box Office Buzz and there you go! I look forward to seeing you next time!