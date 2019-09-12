Box Office Buzz – September 12, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Hello Movie Maniacs! Big movies this weekend first up is “Hustlers” (Stx Entertainment) – Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. This stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and several more strong chicks! J-Lo trained for pole dancing in preparation for the movie…even installing a pole in her home. She also brought Cardi B on board for her first feature film as Cardi was a stripper prior to becoming one the world’s most popular recording artists on the charts today.

And, also on screens, “The Goldfinch” (Warner Bros.) This is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning and New York Times best seller about a boy in New York who is taken by a wealthy Upper East side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort and Sarah Paulson lead this cast. These people do nothing poorly making this is an excellent Fall release!

Tops at the box is “It: Chapter Two” – Of course you should see it if you saw the first one! Of course it’s creepy and suspenseful! Of course, the talents do a fantastic job in this, way better than most horror flicks. However, I sure do wish there was a lot less sci-fi and a lot more Pennywise hiding and drooling in the dark creeping me out! And, it being the longest scary of all time at 2 hours and 49 minutes, it is a smidge too long.

New on Blu-Ray this week “Aladdin” (Walt Disney Motion Pictures) – This is Guy Ritchie’s imaging of Aladdin with Will Smith as the Genie with the power to make wish come true. I had a fun time watching this not life-changing, but, fun!

Also out, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” (Lionsgate) – Keanu Reeves is of course, super-assassin John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head he is the target of hit men and women everywhere. This is as slick as the other John Wick’s, but, I will let you know, not for your entire family due to extreme violence.

Finally, “Dead Don’t Die” (Focus Features) – The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves. Well, the super talented Bill Murray and Adam Driver could not make me like this zombie flick really in any way shape or form. Ugh, sorry!

